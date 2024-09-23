Two-year-old survives Khon Kaen shooting horror
published : 23 Sep 2024 at 07:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chakkrapan Natanri
A jealous man shot his ex-wife, her mother and a teen relative before turning the gun on himself at a house in Khon Kaen on Saturday, leaving his two-year-old daughter alone and in shock.
The shootings happened at a house in Khampom village of tambon Phon Phek.
Police and rescue workers who rushed to the scene found a woman, identified later as Jaruayporn Faengrit, 50, lying dead on a bed with two gunshot wounds to her body.
Next to the body lay that of her daughter Khalita Faengrit, 28, with two gunshot wounds to her head. Noppadol Unthasee, 55, a former husband of Khalita, was lying dead on a bed with a gunshot to his mouth. The body of Phonphiphat Thongyot, 18, was found dead inside a bathroom with two gunshot wounds to his head.
A two-year-old girl, the daughter of Noppadol and Khalita, was found trembling with shock near the body of her mother.
The house belonged to Mrs Yaowaluck, the mother of dead teenager Phonphiphat. Khalita was a younger sister of Yaowaluck. She had one daughter with Noppadol, who lived in Nong Khai where he owned a resort along the Mekong River.
Khalita had two children from a previous marriage before she married Noppadol.
Police believe the shooting was motivated by jealousy after Noppadol learned that his former wife had become romantically involved with someone else.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- former: of or in an earlier time; before the present time or in the past - อดีต, แต่ก่อน
- horror: a strong feeling of shock or fear caused by something extremely unpleasant - ความหวาดกลัว, ความขยะแขยง
- involved (verb): taking part or having a role in something - เกี่ยวข้อง, มีบทบาท
- jealousy: a feeling of unhappiness and anger because someone has something or someone that you want - ความขี้หึง, ความหึงหวง
- motivated: done for a particular reason - มีแรงจูงใจ ถูกโน้มน้าวใจ
- previous: happening or existing before the event or object that you are talking about - แต่ก่อน, เมื่อก่อน
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- shock: a strong feeling of surprise as a result of something happening, especially something unpleasant; the event that causes this feeling - ช็อค, ความสะดุ้ง, อาการช็อค
- survive: to continue to live - มีชีวิตรอด
- tremble: to shake - กระเทือน, สั่น, สั่นสะเทือน
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล
