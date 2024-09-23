Suspected drunk drivers to take new tests
published : 23 Sep 2024 at 07:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Thai police may now take urine or blood samples to test the blood alcohol levels of drivers who refuse to blow into breathalyser devices, under a new regulation.
The new regulation aims to prevent cases of drunk driving.
The regulation allows police to collect the urine samples of suspected drunk drivers or send them to hospital for blood tests if they refuse to take a breathalyser test.
For the urine test, police officers are instructed to seek the driver's consent before conducting the test.
They are instructed to give drivers a secure location to urinate.
Officers will maintain control over the area to prevent drivers from exchanging samples.
The urine samples will be sent to a nearby hospital for a laboratory test.
For the blood test, police will take the driver to a nearby hospital.
The law also says that it shall be assumed that a driver who refuses to be examined by a doctor without good reason has a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- assume: to accept something to be true without question or proof - ทึกทักเอา, คิดว่าเป็นจริง,
- breathalyser (noun): a device used by the police to measure the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath - เครื่องวัดปริมาณอัลกอฮอล์จากลมหายใจ
- consent: to give permission to do something - ยอมให้ทำ, อนุญาต
- exceed: to be more than something; to go beyond a limit - เกินกว่าที่กำหนด
- exchange (verb): to give one thing and get another - แลกเปลี่ยน
- refuse (verb): to say or show that you will not do something; to say or show that you will not do something that someone has asked you to do - ปฏิเสธ
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - กฎระเบียบ
- sample: a small amount of a substance that is used for scientific or medical tests - ตัวอย่างทดลอง
- secure: safe from attack or harm - ปลอดภัย
- suspected: thought to have done something wrong - เป็นที่สงสัย
- urine: liquid waste passed from your body - น้ำปัสสาวะ