Suspected drunk drivers to take new tests

Thai police may now take urine or blood samples to test the blood alcohol levels of drivers who refuse to blow into breathalyser devices, under a new regulation.

The new regulation aims to prevent cases of drunk driving.

The regulation allows police to collect the urine samples of suspected drunk drivers or send them to hospital for blood tests if they refuse to take a breathalyser test.

For the urine test, police officers are instructed to seek the driver's consent before conducting the test.

They are instructed to give drivers a secure location to urinate.

Officers will maintain control over the area to prevent drivers from exchanging samples.

The urine samples will be sent to a nearby hospital for a laboratory test.

For the blood test, police will take the driver to a nearby hospital.

The law also says that it shall be assumed that a driver who refuses to be examined by a doctor without good reason has a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit.