Toxic smoke alert from fire in Rayong
published : 23 Sep 2024 at 09:27
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
People living near Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong have been advised to stay away from toxic smoke from its plant fire.
The company on Sunday warned local people to remain indoors or wear face masks to protect themselves from smoke.
According to a statement from the company, it detected the leakage in its plant at 12.25pm on Sunday.
The leakage caused fire and smoke. The company controlled the leakage and there were no casualties.
The Rayong office of the Public Relations Department said the leakage concerned the hazardous vinyl chloride monomer gas. Vinyl chloride is used to produce plastic and is a carcinogen.
The Emergency Incident Command Center of Map Ta Phut said people living in a range of one to two kilometres from the plant were advised to evacuate.
A local academic said the vinyl chloride gas can explode when it leaks and mixes with air. Inhalation of the gas can harm nerves, blood vessels, skin, bone, liver, balance and vision, he said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- alert: a warning to people to be prepared to deal with something dangerous - การเตือนให้ระวัง
- carcinogen: a substance that can cause cancer - สารก่อมะเร็ง
- casualty (noun): victim; someone/ something that has been harmed, injured or killed as the result of a bad event such as a disaster or crime (casualties: the number of dead or injured) - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย; จำนวนคนตายหรือได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- evacuate: to cause to leave a place because it is not safe - เคลื่อนย้ายออกจาก
- hazardous: dangerous, especially to people’s health or safety - ที่เป็นอันตราย
- inhalation: the process of breathing in - การหายใจเข้า
- leakage: the flow of a liquid or gas out of a hole or crack - การรั่วไหล
- plant: a factory; a factory that produces power or processes chemicals, etc. - โรงงาน
- smoke: dirty air that comes from burning or factory pollution, for example - ควัน
- toxic: poisonous and harmful to people, animals or the environment - เป็นพิษ