Toxic smoke alert from fire in Rayong

A fire at Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong province on Sunday. (Photo: Rayong office of the Public Relations Department)

People living near Thai Plastic and Chemicals Plc in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong have been advised to stay away from toxic smoke from its plant fire.

The company on Sunday warned local people to remain indoors or wear face masks to protect themselves from smoke.

According to a statement from the company, it detected the leakage in its plant at 12.25pm on Sunday.

The leakage caused fire and smoke. The company controlled the leakage and there were no casualties.

The Rayong office of the Public Relations Department said the leakage concerned the hazardous vinyl chloride monomer gas. Vinyl chloride is used to produce plastic and is a carcinogen.

The Emergency Incident Command Center of Map Ta Phut said people living in a range of one to two kilometres from the plant were advised to evacuate.

A local academic said the vinyl chloride gas can explode when it leaks and mixes with air. Inhalation of the gas can harm nerves, blood vessels, skin, bone, liver, balance and vision, he said.