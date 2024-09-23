22-wheel truck smashes into 16 vehicles
published : 23 Sep 2024 at 11:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
A 22-wheeled truck smashed into 16 other vehicles on Bangkok's southern ring road in Phra Pradaeng district on Sunday evening.
Rescue workers were told of the accident on the Bang Phli-Suksawat section of Kanchanaphisek Road about 5pm on Sunday.
The section of the road was closed for about an hour as rescue workers took injured people to hospitals and police removed damaged vehicles.
The incident caused several kilometres of traffic congestion heading for Pak Nam and Bang Na areas. The road was partly reopened about 6.30pm on Sunday.
One driver whose car was among the damaged vehicles said traffic was slowing down on the road and suddenly the big truck smashed into many vehicles including cars, pickup trucks and a gas truck.
Police were investigating the cause of the accident.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- congestion: a situation in which a place is crowded with people or vehicles - แน่นขนัดไปด้วยรถหรือคน
- damaged (adj): having received physical harm makes something less attractive, useful or valuable - ได้รับความเสียหาย
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- investigate: to try to find out the facts about something in order to learn the truth about it - ตรวจสอบหาความจริง
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- smash: to hit or kick something very hard -
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ