Thai casino plan gains momentum
published : 24 Sep 2024 at 07:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chairith Yonpiam
The ruling Pheu Thai Party has defended its casino-entertainment complex project, saying it will legalise the underground activity and allow the government to collect tax revenue from it.
According to Pheu Thai, legalising gambling and tax on the project itself could be worth more than 50% of GDP.
Casino entertainment complexes will enable the country to tap into the so-called "fun" economy worth an estimated US$13.7 trillion, the party said.
Pheu Thai said the fun economy, which includes tourism, sports and entertainment, has been growing steadily.
The government is also pressing ahead with a bill to allow casinos to operate legally within entertainment complexes.
Individuals under the age of 20 are prohibited from entering such venues. The complexes are open to all foreigners, but Thais must pay an entrance fee of 5,000 baht.
Five venues are seen as potential hosts for this project: two in Bangkok and one each in the Eastern Economic Corridor, Chiang Mai and Phuket.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- casino: a building where gambling games, especially roulette and card games are played for money - บ่อนการพนัน
- complex: an area that has several parts - พื้นที่ประกอบด้วยส่วนต่าง ๆ
- defend: to say things to support someone or something - ปกป้อง
- economy: the relationship between production, trade and the supply of money in a particular country or region - เศรษฐกิจ
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- individual: a person considered separately rather than as part of a group - บุคคล
- legalise: to make something be according to the law - ทำให้มีอำนาจตามกฎหมาย ทำให้ถูกต้องตามกฎหมาย
- momentum: progress or development that is becoming faster or stronger - แรงผลักดัน
- potential: possible - ความเป็นไปได้
- prohibited (adj): not allowed; to banned - ถูกห้าม
- tap: to get or make use of something - ใช้เป็นประโยชน์
- tax: money that you have to pay to the government so that it can pay for public services - ภาษี