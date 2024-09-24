Flood alert for Chiang Mai
published : 24 Sep 2024 at 14:30
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Panumate Tanraksa
People living along the riverside in Chiang Mai are being strongly advised to move their belongings, including vehicles, to high ground as the Ping River is rising rapidly and expected to flood into the city on Tuesday night.
The flood warning was issued by Chiang Mai Municipality.
The Ping water level could reach the crisis point as early as 5pm. Nong Hoi and Pa Dat were most at risk as the low terrain makes them prone to flooding.
The river, which passes through the city, was 3.35 metres deep at Nawarat Bridge at 10am, had risen another 10 centimetres by noon and was continuing to rise rapidly. It could reach the crisis mark of 3.70 metres as early as 5pm, the warning said.
Some roads in the city were already flooded on Tuesday, but traffic was unaffected.
A large volume of water was on its way to Chiang Mai after heavy rain hit the upstream districts of Chiang Dao, Mae Taeng and Mae Rim on Monday night, and more rain was expected on Tuesday.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- alert: a warning to people to be prepared to deal with something dangerous - การเตือนให้ระวัง
- belongings: the things you own - ข้าวของเครื่องใช้
- crisis: an urgent, difficult or dangerous situation - วิกฤตการณ์
- municipality: a town, city or district with its own local government - เทศบาล
- prone (verb): to likely to experience a particular problem more often than is usual - ที่มีแนวโน้ม
- rapidly: happening quickly - อย่างรวดเร็ว
- terrain: an area of land, usually one that has particular physical features - ภูมิประเทศ
- unaffected (adj.): not changed or influenced by something; not affected by something - ซึ่งไม่ได้รับผลกระทบ, ซึ่งไม่ได้รับความกระทบกระเทือน
- upstream: along a river, in the opposite direction to which the river is flowing - ต้นน้ำ
- vehicle: a machine that you travel in or on, especially one with an engine that travels on roads, e.g., a car, bus, van, truck, etc. - ยานพาหนะ
- volume (noun): an amount of something - ปริมาณ