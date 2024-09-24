Flood alert for Chiang Mai

People gather to watch the rising water level of the Ping River at the monitoring station near Nawarat Bridge, in Chiang Mai on Tuesday. (Photo: Panumate Tanruksa)

People living along the riverside in Chiang Mai are being strongly advised to move their belongings, including vehicles, to high ground as the Ping River is rising rapidly and expected to flood into the city on Tuesday night.

The flood warning was issued by Chiang Mai Municipality.

The Ping water level could reach the crisis point as early as 5pm. Nong Hoi and Pa Dat were most at risk as the low terrain makes them prone to flooding.

The river, which passes through the city, was 3.35 metres deep at Nawarat Bridge at 10am, had risen another 10 centimetres by noon and was continuing to rise rapidly. It could reach the crisis mark of 3.70 metres as early as 5pm, the warning said.

Some roads in the city were already flooded on Tuesday, but traffic was unaffected.

A large volume of water was on its way to Chiang Mai after heavy rain hit the upstream districts of Chiang Dao, Mae Taeng and Mae Rim on Monday night, and more rain was expected on Tuesday.