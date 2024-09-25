Woman bitten by snake in cinema seeks more damages

Kornphapiporn Phok-Imsin took a photo of the snakebite on her foot on the day the incident occurred at a cinema in a mall on Rama II Road two months ago.

A woman who was bitten by a snake in a movie theatre two months ago has turned down an offer of additional compensation from the cinema operator, which has already paid her hospital costs.

Kornphapiporn Phok-Imsin, 27, said the company on Monday offered her 6,990 baht in compensation, but she wants more.

On Tuesday she contacted the Interior Ministry and the Sai Mai Tong Rod Facebook page, a popular page that deals with public complaints about many issues.

She said the incident took place when she and her family visited a cinema at a shopping mall in the Rama II area on July 31.

She reported taking her shoes off while watching the movie and felt something crawling on her feet.

Ms Kornphapiporn said she shook her feet and felt a sharp pain on her left foot where she found two red spots similar to a bite mark of a snake.

She told the staff, got first aid and went to a nearby hospital where the doctor said she might have been bitten by a venomous snake. She was treated and paid a 25,000-baht hospital bill.

Ms Kornphapiporn filed a report with police and the theatre reimbursed her hospital bill over a week later, after multiple requests.

The Interior Ministry will work with the police, noting that this could be a criminal case given the threat to public safety.