Hundreds of illegal workers arrested in Ayutthaya
published : 25 Sep 2024 at 07:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Local officials raided a construction camp in Ayutthaya province on Tuesday morning and arrested 272 illegal workers from Myanmar.
Officials raided the camp about 6am on Tuesday.
They detained 272 Myanmar nationals, men and women, who had all entered the country illegally, according to the Uthai district office.
One Myanmar man said he and about 300 compatriots had illegally crossed the border into Mae Sot district of Tak. They had each paid job brokers about 20,000 baht for travel fees and getting them work at the construction site.
As labourers they were paid 500 baht a day. Skilled workers received 600 baht a day, he said.
He said the civil war in Myanmar had left them little choice but to find work in Thailand.
It was the second time this camp had been raided for illegal workers. The first was two years ago.
All the illegal migrants would be charged and sent back to Myanmar.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- broker: a person or company who arranges something such as a deal, agreement, a job, etc. - นายหน้า
- camp: a place where athletes (boxers, footballers, etc.) train, or workers live - ค่าย
- civil war: a war fought by different groups of people living in the same country - สงครามกลางเมือง
- compatriots: people who are from the same place as someone else - เพื่อนร่วมภาคเดียวกัน
- detain: to keep someone in a police station or prison and not allow them to leave - กักตัว ควบคุมตัวหรือฝากขัง
- labourer: a person whose job involves hard physical work that is not skilled, especially work that is done outdoors - กรรมกร, ผู้ใช้แรงงาน
- migrant: someone who travels to another place or country in order to find work (an immigrant is someone who comes to live in a country from another country) - ผู้อพยพ, คนงานต่างถิ่น
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย