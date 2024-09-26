Woman killed by sister’s pit bull terrier
published : 26 Sep 2024 at 08:02
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
An elderly woman was killed by her sister's pit bull dog as she rode her bicycle past the house in Pathum Thani on Tuesday afternoon.
Her 41-year-old son, Thawee, said his mother had been riding a bicycle back to their house. He heard his aunt, who lives nearby, shouting out that his mother had been attacked by a dog.
He rushed outside and found his mother lying on the ground, bleeding from dog bites all over her body. He picked her up and ran, carrying her about 600 metres away from the scene of the attack and calling out for people to get help. Someone called a rescue team, he said.
Rescuers gave her first aid but she was later pronounced dead.
The dog's owner is the dead woman's sister. She said the pit bull was named Poi Kai and was usually kept in a cage. She and her daughter had raised it themselves since it was a puppy.
Recently, Poi Kai had become disobedient and aggressive. It had previously attacked her daughter and a neighbour. She would give the dog to any agency able to take care of it, she said.
Police said the dog's owner would face charges.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- agency (noun): a government department that provides a particular service - หน่วยงานราชการ
- aggressive: behaving in an angry and violent way towards another person - ก้าวร้าว
- aunt: the sister of your father or mother; the wife of your uncle - ป้า,น้าผู้หญิง,อาผู้หญิง
- bitten: (bite, bit, bitten) to use your teeth to cut into or through something - กัด
- cage (noun): a container made of wire or metal bars and usually used for keeping birds or animals in - กรง
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- disobedient: deliberately not obeying the rules or what someone wants you to do - ขัดขืน
- face: to (likely or possibly) have to deal with a problem - เผชิญ, พบ, เจอ
- rescuers (noun): people who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- terrier (noun): a type of small active dog, the bull terrier, pit bull terrier, Yorkshire terrier - สุนัขพันธุ์เทอเรียร์