10,000 baht handout scheme begins
published : 26 Sep 2024 at 08:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Reuters
The government on Wednesday launched the first phase of its US$14 billion stimulus handout scheme, which will eventually see an estimated 45 million people receive 10,000 baht each.
The initial phase will see 10,000 baht distributed in cash to 14.5 million welfare cardholders and disabled people and is expected to be complete by the end of the month.
"Cash will be put into the hands of Thais and create a tornado of spending," Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said.
The "digital wallet" scheme initially planned to distribute the funds through a smartphone application, with the money to be spent in local communities within six months.
The original plan proposed by the Pheu Thai Party called for a budget of 450 billion baht to distribute 10,000 baht per head — all of it in the form of digital money — to 45 million people.
The scheme has been criticised by economists, including two former Bank of Thailand (BoT) governors, as financially irresponsible.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- budget: an amount of money able to be spent on something - งบประมาณ
- community: the people living in one particular area - ชุมชน
- criticised: receiving words of disapproval over something that you have supposedly done wrong - ถูกวิจารณ์, โดนว่า
- digital: involving computers -
- distribute: to give something out to many different places - แจกจ่าย
- economist: a person who studies or writes about economics - นักเศรษฐศาสตร์
- financially: involving money - ทางการเงิน
- handout: an amount of money or goods giving to people who need them - การให้ทาน
- initial: early; first - เบื้องต้น
- irresponsible: done or said without thinking of the possible results of your actions or words - ขาดความรับผิดชอบ
- phase: a particular period of time during the development of something - ตอน, ขั้นตอน, ช่วง, ระยะ
- scheme: a plan that is developed by a government or large organisation in order to provide a particular service for people - แผนการ โครงการ
- tornado: a violent storm with very strong winds which move in a circle. There is often also a long cloud which is narrower at the bottom than the top - พายุทอร์นาโด, พายุหมุน
- wallet: a small flat case that people keep money, bank cards, and small documents in and usually carry in their pocket or bag - กระเป๋าขนาดเล็กที่ทำจากหนังหรือพลาสติก
- welfare: help given, especially by the state or an organization, to people who need it; good care and living conditions - สวัสดิการ
- Keywords
- digital wallet
- thai economy
- pheu thai