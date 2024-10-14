Drug arrests made at Vietnamese-only karaoke bar
published : 14 Oct 2024 at 09:27
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Three Vietnamese nationals have been arrested on drug charges at a Nonthaburi karaoke bar that reportedly served only Vietnamese customers, police said on Saturday.
Police raided the bar at Bua Thong Market 3 at 1am on Saturday. They were responding to a complaint that foreigners were operating a bar where drugs were used.
Police found a pistol with three bullets and many sachets containing ecstasy and ketamine.
Three Vietnamese nationals — one woman and two men — were arrested.
The suspects said the bar was owned by a Thai. They were only caretakers there and were paid 15,000 baht a month each.
Police said there were no customers inside the bar at the time of the raid. The nightspot had opened just 10 days earlier.
Police said they would shut down the bar and call its Thai owner in for questioning.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- bullet: a small, metal object that is shot from a gun - กระสุนปืน
- caretaker (noun): a person whose job is to take care of a building, equipment, etc. - ผู้ดูแล
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- ketamine (noun): a drug that causes a lack of feeling in the body -
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- questioning: when the police asks a person questions in the investigation of a crime -
- raid (noun): a short (surprise) attack on an enemy or group - การจู่โจม,การโจมตี, การบุกเข้า
- raid: to forcefully and suddenly enter a place to catch criminals or to search for something like drugs - ใช้กำลังเข้าค้นสถานที่หรือ จับกุมคนร้าย
- sachet: a very small plastic bag -
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย