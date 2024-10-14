Drug arrests made at Vietnamese-only karaoke bar

Police arrest three Vietnamese nationals and seize drugs and a gun during a raid on a karaoke bar in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi in the early hours of Saturday. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro Facebook page)

Three Vietnamese nationals have been arrested on drug charges at a Nonthaburi karaoke bar that reportedly served only Vietnamese customers, police said on Saturday.

Police raided the bar at Bua Thong Market 3 at 1am on Saturday. They were responding to a complaint that foreigners were operating a bar where drugs were used.

Police found a pistol with three bullets and many sachets containing ecstasy and ketamine.

Three Vietnamese nationals — one woman and two men — were arrested.

The suspects said the bar was owned by a Thai. They were only caretakers there and were paid 15,000 baht a month each.

Police said there were no customers inside the bar at the time of the raid. The nightspot had opened just 10 days earlier.

Police said they would shut down the bar and call its Thai owner in for questioning.