Woman arrested after mall shooting threat
published : 14 Oct 2024 at 12:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Prasit Tangprasert
A 31-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly posting several messages on Facebook pretending to be a young man planning a shooting rampage at three shopping centres.
The woman, identified by police only as Bang-on, was arrested at her home in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.
Police said the woman had four Facebook accounts and had a police record for theft and firearms offences.
Police quoted Ms Bang-on as saying she posted hoax messages because she was stressed. She was jobless and had issues with her husband’s relatives.
Ms Bang-on allegedly posted several messages on a Facebook page covering news in the northeastern province on Sunday, pretending to be a young man planning to shoot people at three shopping centres. Pictures of a teenage boy, a gun and ammunition were used in the posts.
The threat frightened local people and prompted police to step up security at local malls.
Police said they found evidence linking the threatening messages to the suspect’s mobile phone.
Nakhon Ratchasima was the scene of a shooting rampage in which 30 people were killed in 2020.
Vocabulary
- ammunition: bullets, bombs, etc that can be fired from a weapon - อาวุธยุทธภัณฑ์, ลูกกระสุน
- firearms: guns - อาวุธปืน
- hoax: a plan to deceive someone, such as telling the police there is a bomb somewhere when there is not one, or a trick - การหลอกลวง,เล่ห์กระเท่ห์,เล่ห์เหลี่ยม
- offences (noun): crimes or illegal activities for which there is a punishment - การกระทำผิดกฎหมาย
- pretend: to behave as if something is true when you know that it is not, especially in order to deceive people or as a game - แกล้งทำว่าเป็นจริง
- rampage (noun): a sudden period of wild and violent behaviour, often causing damage and destruction - การอาละวาด,ความวุ่นวาย,ความโมโห,การวิ่งพล่าน
- step up: to increase - เพิ่ม
- stressed: affected by pressure, worry, etc. - วิตกกังวล
- theft (noun): (the act of) dishonestly taking something which belongs to someone else and keeping it - การลักขโมย
- threat: saying that you might do something bad or harmful, especially in order to make someone do something - การขู่เข็ญ การคุกคาม ทำให้กลัว
- threaten (verb): to say or indicate that you might do something bad or harmful, especially in order to make someone do something - ขู่เข็ญ คุกคาม ทำให้กลัว