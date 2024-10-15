Hippo calf born in Si Sa Ket zoo
published : 15 Oct 2024 at 11:24
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park Zoo in Si Sa Ket has welcomed a new addition to its range of exotic animals -- a hippopotamus calf that was born at 6am on Sunday.
The gender of the calf is not yet known, because the mother has yet to allow veterinarians to come closer and check.
After the birth was announced, the number of visitors to the park surged, with many hoping to see the newly born hippopotamus.
The zoo hopes the calf will attract more people to the zoo, like Moo Deng, the pygmy hippopotamus calf in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, which has become a worldwide social media sensation.
"We haven't named the calf yet, so we'd like to invite the public and tourists to join us in naming it," a source at the zoo said.
The zoo urges visitors not to throw food into the hippo enclosure, as hippos are herbivores.
Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park Zoo is open every day from 8.30am to 4pm. The admission fee is 35 baht for adults, 10 baht for children. The zoo also houses many other animals.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- enclosure: a piece of land that is surrounded by a fence or wall and is used for a particular purpose - สังเวียน, คอก, วงล้อม
- exotic: seeming exciting and unusual because it is connected with foreign countries - มาจากต่างประเทศ, มาจากดินแดนอื่น, มาจากภูมิภาคอื่น
- gender: the fact of being either male or female. The term is also used more broadly to denote a range of identities that do not correspond to established ideas of male and female. - เพศ
- herbivore: an animal that eats only plants - สัตว์ที่กินพืชเป็นอาหาร
- sensation: something very exciting or interesting, or something which causes great excitement or interest - ความตื่นเต้น
- surge: to increase very quickly - เพิ่มขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็ว
- veterinarian: a person with a medical degree trained to take care of the health of animals - สัตวแพทย์