Hippo calf born in Si Sa Ket zoo

A newborn hippo calf is seen with its mother at Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park Zoo. Photo by Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park Zoo

Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park Zoo in Si Sa Ket has welcomed a new addition to its range of exotic animals -- a hippopotamus calf that was born at 6am on Sunday.

The gender of the calf is not yet known, because the mother has yet to allow veterinarians to come closer and check.

After the birth was announced, the number of visitors to the park surged, with many hoping to see the newly born hippopotamus.

The zoo hopes the calf will attract more people to the zoo, like Moo Deng, the pygmy hippopotamus calf in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, which has become a worldwide social media sensation.

"We haven't named the calf yet, so we'd like to invite the public and tourists to join us in naming it," a source at the zoo said.

The zoo urges visitors not to throw food into the hippo enclosure, as hippos are herbivores.

Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park Zoo is open every day from 8.30am to 4pm. The admission fee is 35 baht for adults, 10 baht for children. The zoo also houses many other animals.