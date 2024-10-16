Suspension of TM6 form for travellers extended

The Sadao checkpoint at the Thailand-Malaysia border in Songkhla province is a busy place during popular holidays like Songkran. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Use of TM6 immigration forms will remain suspended until April 30 next year while the new electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system -- which could include a tourism fee -- is being developed, officials say.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the suspension for foreigners who enter via 16 land and sea checkpoints.

The suspension, which started on April 15 and was due to end on Tuesday, is aimed at improving immigration services, reducing congestion at checkpoints and boosting tourism.

The ETA system is expected to take the place of the TM6 form.

The ETA system will allow foreign tourists from 93 countries granted visa-free entry to register online before their arrival in Thailand. The QR code they receive on registration can then be used to pass through automated immigration gates.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, meanwhile, is exploring integrating the collection of the 300-baht and 150-baht tourism fees into the ETA system.

The Songkhla Tourism Promotion Association said waiving the TM6 form would help increase daily Malaysian arrivals to Songkhla province by 50%.

During holiday periods in Malaysia at least 20,000 to 30,000 tourists flock to Hat Yai and Songkhla per day.