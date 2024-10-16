Piles of bus rubbish anger Transport Minister

Garbage piles up in front of an interprovincial passenger bus at Mo Chit bus terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok. (Photo: Suphanat Minchaiynunt Facebook account)

Mounds of trash found in a parking area behind the Bangkok Bus Terminal, or Mo Chit 2 in Chatuchak district, have angered Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

The People's Party MP for the area raised the problem on Sunday by posting a message on X with a photo of piles of rubbish taken on Saturday.

He claimed that the Minister of Transport lacked the aptitude for the role and had failed to supervise agencies under the ministry as garbage piled up on Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road.

Mr Suriya said he had already received a report from the Transport Company and the SRT saying the rubbish was due to public bus parking in the area. Last weekend was a long holiday, so there were more passengers than normal. In addition, there was an Isan folk music concert organised without permission in the area, which resulted in waste dumping.

He said the rubbish was all collected as of 6pm on Monday. He further directed the Transport Company and SRT to restrict the use of the location and implement measures to prevent similar situations from happening again.