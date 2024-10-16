Woman falls to death from Bangkok condo
published : 16 Oct 2024 at 12:43
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A woman fell to her death from the 12th floor of a condominium building in the Rama IX area of Bangkok on Tuesday night.
The woman's body was found on the fifth floor public area of the building, which is near Ramkhamhaeng intersection, about 9.50pm, according to rescue workers.
Her blouse was unbuttoned and she was otherwise wearing only her panties. She was aged 20-30 years.
The initial investigation revealed the woman fell from the 12th floor, where she lived with her boyfriend.
Police were still investigating the circumstances of her death.
Vocabulary
- blouse: a shirt for a woman or girl - เสื้อครึ่งตัวของสตรี
- circumstances (noun): facts or conditions that affect a situation - เหตุการณ์แวดล้อม
- initial: early; first - เบื้องต้น
- intersection: a place where roads, lines, etc., join or cross each other - สี่แยก
- investigate: to try to find out the facts about something in order to learn the truth about it - ตรวจสอบหาความจริง
- investigation: the process of trying to find out all the details or facts about something in order to discover who or what caused it or how it happened - การสอบสวน, การตรวจสอบหาข้อเท็จจริง
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
