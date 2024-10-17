Korean prisoner livestreamed while in custody

South Korean drug suspect Seo Jung Num, 44, livestreamed arm wrestling with a fellow inmate at a detention centre. (Screenshot from video)

Two immigration officers in Chon Buri face punishment for allowing a South Korean drug suspect to livestream while in police custody.

Pictures of Seo Jung Num, 44, taken while in detention were sent from a smartphone while he was being taken to Bangkok for deportation.

Police said on Wednesday that the South Korean is wanted in his home country for drug trafficking. He was arrested in Chon Buri on Oct 3 and was found to have overstayed his visa by 373 days.

He was transferred to Bang Lamung police station in Chon Buri, and later to the immigration detention centre in Bangkok.

The suspect livestreamed photos and a video of himself while still in detention from inside the vehicle on the way to Bangkok on Tuesday.

He was seen smoking a cigarette and thanking his followers for their support.

He shared a view of Pattaya beach, joked about being tempted to escape, and asked fans to like and subscribe to his channel. The video runs for one hour 36 minutes.

He said that he was able to stay in communication while in detention by using a phone, allegedly made possible by paying a bribe.

At the time he was in the custody of two Chon Buri immigration officers.

The two officers have been suspended from duty.