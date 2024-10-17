Korean prisoner livestreamed while in custody
published : 17 Oct 2024 at 08:40
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Two immigration officers in Chon Buri face punishment for allowing a South Korean drug suspect to livestream while in police custody.
Pictures of Seo Jung Num, 44, taken while in detention were sent from a smartphone while he was being taken to Bangkok for deportation.
Police said on Wednesday that the South Korean is wanted in his home country for drug trafficking. He was arrested in Chon Buri on Oct 3 and was found to have overstayed his visa by 373 days.
He was transferred to Bang Lamung police station in Chon Buri, and later to the immigration detention centre in Bangkok.
The suspect livestreamed photos and a video of himself while still in detention from inside the vehicle on the way to Bangkok on Tuesday.
He was seen smoking a cigarette and thanking his followers for their support.
He shared a view of Pattaya beach, joked about being tempted to escape, and asked fans to like and subscribe to his channel. The video runs for one hour 36 minutes.
He said that he was able to stay in communication while in detention by using a phone, allegedly made possible by paying a bribe.
At the time he was in the custody of two Chon Buri immigration officers.
The two officers have been suspended from duty.
Vocabulary
- bribe: money or a present given to someone so that they will help you doing something dishonest or illegal - สินบน
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- deportation: the process of forcing someone to leave a country, especially someone who has no legal right to be there or who has broken the law - การเนรเทศออกจากประเทศ
- detention (noun): the condition of being forced officially to stay in a place - การกักตัว
- escape (verb): to get away from a place; to leave a place where you are in danger - หนี
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- suspended (verb): not allowed to participate or to do a job for a period of time; not allowed to be used for a period of time - ถูกระงับ
- tempt (verb): to make people want to have something, do something, etc - ล่อใจ,ยั่วใจ
- trafficking: dealing in illegal goods, like drugs, weapons or in illegally moving humans or animals from one place to another - การค้าสิ่งที่ผิดกฎหมาย