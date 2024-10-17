One Direction singer Liam Payne dead

Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers at the world premiere of the film "I am Bolt" in London, Nov 28, 2016. (Reuters photo)

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after the 31-year-old fell from his third-floor room balcony, Argentine police said on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the hotel in the capital's Palermo neighbourhood where they were notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

The hotel manager said he heard a loud noise at the back of the hotel, and when police arrived they found that a man had fallen over the balcony in his room.

Emergency workers confirmed the death of the British singer, who was reportedly found in the hotel's patio.

Police had received a call from a worker at the hotel requesting urgent help with an intoxicated guest, according to audio related to the case obtained from the Buenos Aires security ministry.

"When he is conscious he is destroying the entire room and we need you to send someone," the worker said, adding that the guest's life was at risk because their room had a balcony.

One Direction was ranked the third best boy band ever by Entertainment Weekly in 2024. The group won dozens of major awards and sold some 70 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Payne had a son named Bear with British TV personality and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl in 2017.