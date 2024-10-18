Tour bus catches fire in Pak Chong
published : 18 Oct 2024 at 07:24
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
A diesel-fuelled tour bus carrying Indonesian tourists caught fire in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday night.
Firefighters and rescue workers went to Mittraphap Road after the police received a report that a bus had caught fire.
When they arrived at the scene, they found the bus completely engulfed in flames, which took about 20 minutes to put out.
The bus was carrying 50 tourists to Pak Chong for a one-night stay. The bus had stopped at a restaurant for a short break before the incident.
As the bus was about to leave, one of the passengers noticed a fire at the back. All of the passengers managed to leave the bus safely.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- diesel (n): a heavy oil used as fuel in engines -
- engulfed: covered or surrounded by something harmful, in this case, fire - ปกคลุม
- firefighter: a person who puts out fires as their job - นักดับเพลิง
- flame: the brightly burning gas that you see coming from a fire - เปลวไฟ, เปลวเพลิง
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- investigate: to try to find out the facts about something in order to learn the truth about it - ตรวจสอบหาความจริง
- put out: to end a fire; to extinguish a fire - ดับ
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- Keywords
- Tour bus
- fire
- tourists
- Pak Chong
- Nakhon Ratchasima