Man sought for Khon Kaen mall shooting threat

Khon Kaen's governor joins police officers at Khon Kaen Central Plaza for an inspection on Thursday night. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

Authorities are searching for a man who threatened a mass shooting at Khon Kaen Central Plaza via social media on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Myanmar national Sai Sun Paur, has not been confirmed as the actual person behind the posts on Facebook, as his photo and name may have been impersonated, police reported on Friday.

One of the posts featured a gun with a caption stating he would arrive at the shopping mall in 30 minutes.

In response, over 200 police officers were deployed to the mall at 7pm on Thursday. Customers were evacuated and shops closed early, though no shooting occurred.

The mall reopened as usual on Friday, with officers remaining to ensure public safety.

Security will be heightened in locations throughout this northeastern province during the weekend.