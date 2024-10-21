Flooding continues in five Thai provinces
published : 21 Oct 2024 at 07:11
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Five provinces, mostly in the Central Plains, were flooded but flood levels were declining on Sunday.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Sunday that flooding remained in Ayutthaya, Lamphun, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani. It affected over 31,500 families in more than 770 villages.
Floods affected nine villages in central Lamphun but floodwater was receding there.
In Uthai Thani, a flash flood struck about 20 villages in Ban Rai district.
In Suphan Buri, 109 villages were inundated in Bang Pla Ma and Song Phi Nong districts. Flood levels were falling.
In Ayutthaya, 598 villages were flooded, with water levels dropping.
In Nakhon Pathom, floodwater remained in 40 villages in Bang Len and Nakhon Chaisri districts but was receding.
Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani are in the Central Plains.
From Aug 16 to Oct 20, floods hit 47 provinces, killing 57 people and injuring 28 others. About 256,400 families were affected during the period.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation: a department within the Ministry of the Interior in charge of making preparations for disasters, warning citizens of dangers and organising relief efforts when a disaster occurs - กรมป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย
- flash flood: a flood that happens suddenly without warning - น้ำที่เกิดท่วมในที่ต่ำโดยฉับพลันทันทีและไหลลดลงอย่างรวดเร็ว
- flooding (noun): a large amount of water covering an area that is usually dry - น้ำท่วม
- injure: to hurt or cause physical harm to a person or animal - ทำให้บาดเจ็บ, ทำร้าย
- inundated: flooded - ถูกน้ำท่วม, จมลงใต้น้ำ
- plain (noun): a large area of flat land - ที่ราบ
- recede: to move back; to move further away into the distance - ถอยหลัง