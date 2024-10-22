Lisa Blackpink to play New Year's concert in Bangkok

Lisa from Blackpink takes centre stage in a music video teaser released to promote her solo song ‘Rockstar’ in June. (Photo: lalalalisa_m Instagram)

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a world-renowned Thai artist, has been confirmed to perform at an Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 event in Bangkok, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

The ministry said the government is planning to support more international concerts and festivals in Thailand to boost tourism spending, with the highlight of the countdown festivals this year slated to be the performance by Lisa, which an organiser has already confirmed with the ministry.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand said it is planning to support several countdown festivals this year while the deal with Lisa is made by the private sector.

Lisa has just launched “Moonlit Floor”, the third single under her own company LLOUD. Her first single “Rockstar” hit 200 million views on YouTube last week.