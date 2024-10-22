Lisa Blackpink to play New Year's concert in Bangkok
published : 22 Oct 2024 at 07:10
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Narumon Kasemsuk
Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a world-renowned Thai artist, has been confirmed to perform at an Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 event in Bangkok, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
The ministry said the government is planning to support more international concerts and festivals in Thailand to boost tourism spending, with the highlight of the countdown festivals this year slated to be the performance by Lisa, which an organiser has already confirmed with the ministry.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said it is planning to support several countdown festivals this year while the deal with Lisa is made by the private sector.
Lisa has just launched “Moonlit Floor”, the third single under her own company LLOUD. Her first single “Rockstar” hit 200 million views on YouTube last week.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- boost: an action or event that helps something to increase, improve, or become more successful - การส่งเสริม
- countdown: the action of counting time backwards to zero, for example before a spacecraft is launched or before the New Year arrives - การนับถอยหลัง
- festival (noun): an event that is held to celebrate a particular thing or activity - เทศกาล
- ministry: a government department that has a particular area of responsibility - กระทรวง
- private sector: businesses and industries that are not owned or controlled by the government - ภาคเอกชน
- slate: to plan that something will happen at a particular time in the future - วางแผนสำหรับสิ่งที่จะเกิดขึ้นในาในอนาคต