Illegal internet cables found across Thai-Lao bridge
published : 22 Oct 2024 at 07:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Suchit Leesa-nguansuk
Authorities have cut internet cables found to be illegally carrying services from Mukdahan province across the Friendship Bridge and about five kilometres deep into Laos.
The service was believed used by scam gangs based in Laos to trick Thai victims into believing they were dealing with callers and businesses based in Thailand.
The illegal cable link was discovered on Sunday.
The cables were strung across the Second Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge linking Mukdahan province and Savannakhet province in Laos across the Mekong River.
The cables were installed by a company the NBTC had licensed to provide telecommunications services only in Thailand.
Police said the case was unusual, as officials often found internet cables laid along natural border crossings and over rivers. This is the first time police found cables installed on a cross-border bridge, they said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- border: the official line separating two areas, regions or countries - เขตแดน อาณาเขต
- cable: thick strong metal rope used on ships, for supporting bridges, etc. - สายเคเบิ้ล, เชือกหรือเหล็กเส้นขนาดใหญ่
- gang (noun): a group of criminals who work together; a group of young people who spend time together causing trouble - แก๊ง, กลุ่มโจร
- license (verb): to obtain an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ได้รับใบอนุญาต
- scam: a dishonest plan, especially for getting money - กลโกง, แผนร้าย
- telecommunications: the science and technology of sending information by telephone, radio, or television - โทรคมนาคม
- trick (verb): to make somebody believe something which is not true, especially in order to cheat them; to do something clever to fool someone - หลอกลวง
- unusual (adj): different from what is usual or normal - ผิดปกติ