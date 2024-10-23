Chinese couple arrested for ransoming ex-husband for B12m

Police question the Chinese suspect at Suvarnabhumi airport on Monday night. (Photo: Immigration Police Division 2)

A Chinese couple were arrested for forming a gang who abducted and ransomed two compatriots, including an ex-husband, for about 12 million baht.

Police on Tuesday identified the pair as Liu Bomr and Du Yangzhen and said they were among six suspects in the abduction case.

The Chinese woman, Du, was a former wife of one abductee. The woman told police that she had told her new husband about being abused by her ex. Her new husband planned to take revenge by robbing him.

The new husband contacted another Chinese man named Tong, who then recruited three Myanmar men to form the robbery team.

The woman then called her ex-husband last Saturday and told him to prepare 3.2 million baht in cash, saying that a client wanted to exchange digital money for the sum.

Fifteen minutes later, the gang of five armed men arrived at Anget Property (Thailand) Co on Ratchadaphisek 24 Road in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok. They robbed the man and another Chinese national of the 3.2-million-baht cash and took both victims to Nakhon Nayok province.

There, the gang threatened to kill both victims unless they transferred about 9 million baht to them.

After the money was transferred, the gang returned to Bangkok and released them on Nawamin 100 Road on Sunday.

The gang went to their rented house, where they shared the money. Afterwards, Mr Liu and his wife went to Pattaya and then travelled back to Suvarnabhumi airport.

Mr Liu was apprehended when he checked in for a flight to Phnom Penh on Monday night.

The woman was arrested at a rented house in the Lat Phrao-Wang Hin area. Both confessed to the crime.

Police said that four other suspects escaped to Cambodia through Chanthaburi province.