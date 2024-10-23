Zoo reports tourists seen with slingshot to police

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has told police about a group of Chinese tourists who were seen in a TikTok video using a slingshot.

The TikTok clip showed a group of tourists from China using a slingshot in the zoo's Tiger Valley zone.

Zoo staff normally carry a slingshot to stop the animals from coming too close to tourists.

The zoo was concerned that tourists' actions might lead to more animal abuse in the zoo.

The zoo has also sent letters to tour companies, urging them to warn their clients not to bring slingshots into the zoo or act in ways which could harm the animals.

This is not the first time tourists have shown harmful behaviour toward animals at Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Last month, another TikTok user posted a video of tourists throwing seashells and pouring water on Moo Deng, the zoo's famous pygmy hippopotamus calf, while she was resting.

The incident led the zoo's director to install more CCTV cameras to ensure the animals' safety.