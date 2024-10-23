Thai island for sale at B1.8bn
published : 23 Oct 2024 at 13:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Posts on Facebook made headlines on Wednesday as they advertised part of Koh Kham island in the eastern province of Trat for sale at 1.8 billion baht.
Facebook user Apassara Sonsab wrote that the “private island” for sale was the most beautiful island in Trat and there were incomplete resort houses available in the same sale package.
According to the post, the area for sale on the island covers about 10 rai and the island has clear seawater, a clean sand beach stretching about 300 metres and groups of volcanic rocks. It is about 35 kilometres off mainland Trat and about one kilometre from Koh Mak.
The Trat office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand responded to the posts by saying that people do not need to have 1.8 billion baht in order to visit the island by boat or kayak from Koh Mak, and see volcanics and coral and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.
The office said that Koh Kham was a volcanic crater hundreds of millions of years ago.
In 2014, the owner of the island was charged with forest and sea encroachment for building a 148-metre-long bridge and a 480m-long embankment.
An official said that a restaurateur in Chon Buri owned the current land title, and the intention to sell it was real.
Vocabulary
- coral (noun): a hard substance that is red, pink or white in colour, and that forms on the bottom of the sea from the bones of very small creatures - หินปะการัง
- crater: a large round hole in the ground - หลุม
- embankment: a slope made of earth, stone or cement that rises up from either side of a road, railway/railroad, river, etc. - มูลดิน,ตลิ่งทาง, เขื่อน
- encroachment: gradually covering more and more of an area of land - การบุกรุก
- incomplete: not having everything that it should have; not finished or complete - ซึ่งไม่สมบูรณ์
- intention: a plan in your mind to do something - ความตั้งใจ เจตนา แผนการ
- kayak: a light canoe in which the part where you sit is covered over - เรือแคนูขนาดเล็ก
- mainland: a large mass of land that forms the main part of a country but does not include any islands belonging to the country - แผ่นดินใหญ่
- package (noun): a set of items or ideas that must be bought or accepted together - รวมกันเป็นชุด
- rai (noun): a unit for measuring land, equal to 2/5 of an acre or 1,600 square metres - ไร่ (2/5 เอเคอร์) (1600 ตารางเมตร)
- restaurateur: someone who owns or manages a restaurant - เจ้าของร้านอาหาร
- title deed: a land ownership paper - โฉนด
- volcano: a mountain with a large circular hole at the top - ภูเขาไฟ