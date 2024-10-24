Driver thrown from car after hitting power pole

The crashed car lies upside down in front of a roadside tile shop on highway 226 (Nakhon Ratchasima-Buri Ram) in Muang district, Buri Ram, on Wednesday night. (Photo: Buri Ram Sawang Janyatham Rescue)

A car crashed into a roadside power pole and the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and through the roof of nearby shop in Buri Ram on Wednesday night.

The accident happened at about 7.57pm on highway 226. Rescue workers found the 43-year-old driver lying unconscious on the ground under a shop awning.

She was rushed to Buri Ram hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver was believed to have been thrown from the vehicle when it hit a power pole, landing on the metal awning roof and falling through it onto the ground. There was a big hole torn in the roofing.

The car was found upside down and the power pole was broken into three pieces.