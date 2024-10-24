Driver thrown from car after hitting power pole
published : 24 Oct 2024 at 12:07
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A car crashed into a roadside power pole and the driver was thrown out of the vehicle and through the roof of nearby shop in Buri Ram on Wednesday night.
The accident happened at about 7.57pm on highway 226. Rescue workers found the 43-year-old driver lying unconscious on the ground under a shop awning.
She was rushed to Buri Ram hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver was believed to have been thrown from the vehicle when it hit a power pole, landing on the metal awning roof and falling through it onto the ground. There was a big hole torn in the roofing.
The car was found upside down and the power pole was broken into three pieces.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- awning (n): a sheet of canvas or other material stretched on a frame and used to keep the sun or rain off a storefront -
- metal: a type of solid mineral substance that is usually hard and shiny and that heat and electricity can travel through, for example tin, iron and gold - โลหะ
- pole: a long thin stick, or piece of wood or concrete, often used for holding or supporting something - เสา, หลัก, คาน
- pronounced dead: officially confirmed to have died -
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- torn: past tense of "tear" to pull something so that it separates into pieces or gets a hole in it, or to become damaged in this way - ฉีก
- unconscious : in a sleeplike condition, usually from an illness or injury - หมดสติ
- Keywords
- buri ram
- accident
- power pole