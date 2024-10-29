Chinese man tries to buy goods with banknote marked 'copy'
published : 29 Oct 2024 at 07:07
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police arrested a Chinese man and seized 95 fake 1,000-baht banknotes after a vendor reported he used a bill stamped "COPY" to buy a pair of eyeglasses at Chatuchak weekend market.
Bang Sue police took the 45-year-old, identified only as Su, into custody at the market on Sunday evening.
They seized 95 1,000-baht banknotes found in his possession, each with the same serial number, 7J 4556865, and the word “COPY” stamped in English on the back of every bill.
Vendor Pacharanat Someboonserm said the suspect paid for the goods, a 200-baht pair of glasses, with a 1,000-baht banknote which looked fake, so he called police.
The Chinese man told police through an interpreter that he did not know the banknotes were not genuine.
The investigation was continuing.
Vocabulary
- banknote: paper money - ธนบัตร
- bill: a banknote; paper money - ธนบัตร
- custody: the state of being in prison or under police control, especially while waiting for trial - การกักขัง, การคุมขัง
- fake: made to look or seem like something real to trick people - ปลอม, เทียม, เก๊
- genuine: real; honest - แท้
- glasses: glass or plastic lenses worn over eyes to help a person see - แว่นตา
- goods: things that are produced to be sold; possessions that can be moved - สินค้า, สิ่งของ
- interpreter: someone who changes what someone else is saying into another language - ล่าม
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง
- seized: taken away by force or official power - ถูกยึกครอง
- stamp (verb): to put a mark on something using ink - ประทับตรา
- vendor: someone who sells something, but often not in a shop - พ่อค้าแม่ค้าแผงลอย