Chinese man tries to buy goods with banknote marked 'copy'

Police show the suspect and the seized fake banknotes at Bang Sue station in Bangkok on Sunday. (Police photo)

Police arrested a Chinese man and seized 95 fake 1,000-baht banknotes after a vendor reported he used a bill stamped "COPY" to buy a pair of eyeglasses at Chatuchak weekend market.

Bang Sue police took the 45-year-old, identified only as Su, into custody at the market on Sunday evening.

They seized 95 1,000-baht banknotes found in his possession, each with the same serial number, 7J 4556865, and the word “COPY” stamped in English on the back of every bill.

Vendor Pacharanat Someboonserm said the suspect paid for the goods, a 200-baht pair of glasses, with a 1,000-baht banknote which looked fake, so he called police.

The Chinese man told police through an interpreter that he did not know the banknotes were not genuine.

The investigation was continuing.