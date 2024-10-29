Lost diamond ring found in landfill after 30-hour search
published : 29 Oct 2024 at 13:27
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Patanapong Sripiachai
A frantic search at a garbage dump unearthed a diamond ring worth more than 400,000 baht the owner had accidentally thrown out with the rubbish.
A Bangkok woman who gave her name and age as Ning, 36, posted a video online of her experience. By Tuesday it had more than 2 million views on TikTok.
She told local media she worked at a construction site and stayed at a residence in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom province.
On the morning of Oct 23, she took off the ring, wrapped it in toilet tissue, put it aside and washed her hands. She forgot to put the ring back on, leaving it behind, and the tissue paper later ended up in a rubbish bin outside the house.
When she realised what she had done she desperately tracked down the rubbish truck that makes regular collections in the area. She was horrified to learn the garbage had already been dumped at the provincial landfill in tambon Pho Tak.
After hiring about 20 people to help with a desperate search to unearth the ring, Ning herself found the jewellery about 30 hours later among the piles of rubbish.
Ning said it was a miracle she found it at all because the garbage dump spread across 70 rai of land. And although the ring had cost more than 400,000 baht, she said it wasn’t the monetary but the sentimental value that was most important, since it was her wedding ring.
Vocabulary
- collection (noun): gathering; the bringing together that have been spread around - การเก็บรวบรวม
- construction: the work of building or making something, especially buildings, bridges, etc. - การก่อสร้าง
- desperate: in an extreme or worried way - อย่างเต็มที่
- dump (noun): a place where waste or rubbish/garbage is taken and left - ที่ทิ้งขยะ, กองขยะ
- garbage: waste food, paper, etc. that you throw away - ขยะ
- jewellery: objects such as rings and necklaces that people wear as decoration - เพชรพลอย,อัญมณี
- landfill (noun): an area of land where large amounts of waste material are kept and buried under the earth - หลุมฝังกลบ, สถานที่ฝังกลบขยะมูลฝอย
- monetary (adj): connected with money, especially all the money in a country - เกี่ยวกับเงินตรา, เกี่ยวกับตัวเงิน, เกี่ยวกับการเงิน
- rubbish bin: a container that you put waste in - ถังขยะ
- unearth: to find something that is buried in the ground - ขุดขึ้นมา