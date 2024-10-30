China to lend more giant pandas to Thailand

Chinese giant pandas Lin Hui and Xuang Xuang, in Chiang Mai Zoo's Panda House in 2003. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

Preparations are being made for the arrival of another pair of giant pandas on loan from China to mark the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai relations next year.

Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said representatives of the Zoological Park Organization, Chiang Mai Zoo, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the Department of East Asian Affairs and the Budget Bureau met on Monday to discuss preparations for the expected arrival of the ever-popular animals from China.

Mr Jatuporn said China had this month confirmed it would lend two giant pandas to Thailand and the ministry was ready to accept them.

No dates were announced.

Chiang Mai Zoo previously hosted two giant pandas lent by China. They became immediate hits upon their arrival in 2003 as goodwill ambassadors. Xuang Xuang died in 2019, and his partner, Lin Hui, died last year.

Mr Jatuporn said the management of Chiang Mai Zoo returned the carcasses of Xuang Xuang and Lin Hui to China on Jan 30 this year. It also submitted its report on the life of the giant pandas in Thailand for evaluation by Chinese authorities.

The pair produced one offspring, a female given the name Lin Ping, during their stay at Chiang Mai Zoo. The Thai-born cub left for China in 2013.