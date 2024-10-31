Man hit, killed by train in southern Thailand
published : 31 Oct 2024 at 12:58
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supapong Chaolan
SURAT THANI - A 45-year-old man was found dead after being struck by the Trang-Bangkok express train in this southern province on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at 7.40pm in Wieng Sa district after train No. 84 left Trang station at 5pm.
The dead man, identified as Pongsak Du-ngam, was found on the track 5 kilometres before Ban Song station. His body parts were scattered around the area, according to emergency responders.
Police suspected a suicide, as a resident said they saw the man parking his motorcycle near the scene and walking into the railway area.
His relatives said that he might have been stressed by his medical condition, according to police.
It was also reported the incident occurred a day before his housewarming ceremony.
The train was delayed by 45 minutes after the incident. An investigation is ongoing, police said.
Vocabulary
- ceremony (noun): a public or religious occasion that includes a series of formal or traditional actions - งานพิธี
- condition: the physical state of a person or animal, especially how healthy they are - อาการ, สุขภาพ
- delay: to make something happen at a later time than originally expected - หน่วง, ซื้อเวลา, ยืดเวลา
- housewarming: an event celebrating a move to a new home -
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- ongoing: happening at the present moment; continuing - ไม่หยุดยั้ง, ต่อเนื่อง
- railway: the whole transportation system of trains connecting stations along rail tracks - รางรถไฟ, ระบบทางรถไฟ
- resident: a person who lives in a particular area - ผู้พักอาศัย, ผู้อยู่อาศัยในบริเวณ ประชาชนที่อาศัยในท้องที่
- responder: something or someone that responds to your request and provides service to you when you have a problem, such as an ambulance or fire fighters -
- scattered: spread over a large area or time period - กระจัดกระจาย
- scene: site; a place where something happens or happened - สถานที่เกิดเหตุ
- stressed: affected by pressure, worry, etc. - วิตกกังวล
- suicide: the action of deliberately killing yourself - การฆ่าตัวตาย
- suspected: thought to be something - เป็นที่สงสัย