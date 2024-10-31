Man hit, killed by train in southern Thailand

Rescuers remove the dead man's body from the railway track in Surat Thani on Wednesday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - A 45-year-old man was found dead after being struck by the Trang-Bangkok express train in this southern province on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 7.40pm in Wieng Sa district after train No. 84 left Trang station at 5pm.

The dead man, identified as Pongsak Du-ngam, was found on the track 5 kilometres before Ban Song station. His body parts were scattered around the area, according to emergency responders.

Police suspected a suicide, as a resident said they saw the man parking his motorcycle near the scene and walking into the railway area.

His relatives said that he might have been stressed by his medical condition, according to police.

It was also reported the incident occurred a day before his housewarming ceremony.

The train was delayed by 45 minutes after the incident. An investigation is ongoing, police said.