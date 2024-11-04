Drunk German biker smashes checkpoint, injures officer
published : 4 Nov 2024 at 07:09
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
PATTAYA - A German tourist has been arrested after crashing through a traffic police checkpoint on his big bike on Jomtien Road in Bang Lamung district, leaving the policeman seriously injured.
Pol Col Navin Thiravit, superintendent of the Pattaya City police station, said the incident happened at 2.20am on Saturday.
A foreigner riding a Honda CB 650 big bike with a Bangkok licence plate failed to stop at an alcohol checkpoint. He sped up, crashed through the checkpoint and hit Pol Lt Rapeephat Phrommint, deputy inspector of traffic police.
The deputy inspector was knocked off his feet and suffered a serious injury when his head hit the ground. Rescue workers took him to hospital.
The foreigner, meanwhile, left his motorbike on the side of the road and fled into the bushes, and then to Jomtien beach nearby. About 50 police officers tracked him down and later arrested him as he walked out of the water at the beach.
When he refused to consent to an alcohol breathalyser test at the police station, he was taken to a hospital, where test results showed his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.
Christopher Maximilian Walther, 30, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving causing harm to others and property damage; fleeing; violating traffic orders; and resisting officers performing their duties. He denied the charges.
The injured policeman is being treated at Pattaya City Hospital, said Pol Col Navin.
He will stay for observation for a few days because he has a small amount of bleeding in his brain and a small fracture of the bone behind his nasal cavity.
Vocabulary
- arrested: caught by the police and taken to a police station because you are believed to have committed a crime - ถูกจับกุม
- breathalyser (noun): a device used by the police to measure the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath - เครื่องวัดปริมาณอัลกอฮอล์จากลมหายใจ
- cavity: a hole or empty space inside something solid - หลุม, ช่อง
- checkpoint: a place where people have to stop so their vehicles and documents can be checked - ด่านตรวจ
- consent: permission to do something - การยอมให้ทำ, การอนุญาต
- crash (verb): to collide, to hit something else with force - ชน
- fail (verb): to not do something - ผิดพลาด, ล้มเหลว
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- fracture: a break or crack in something hard, especially a bone - การแตก (โดยเฉพาะกระดูก)
- limit: the greatest or smallest amount of something that is allowed - ขีดจำกัด
- nasal: related to the nose -
- observation: the process of watching someone or something carefully, in order to find something out - การสังเกต
- reckless (adj): doing something dangerous and not worrying about the risks and the possible results - ชะล่าใจ, เสี่ยง, ไม่ยั้งคิด
- resisting: refusing to be changed by something - ต้านทาน
- treat: to provide medical care - รักษา
- violate: to do something that is against the law - ละเมิดกฏหมาย