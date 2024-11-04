Bangkok to enact new pet policy

An owner dresses her dogs at a pet exposition in Bangkok in May. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will implement a new policy to regulate the number of domesticated cats and dogs in the city.

The policy will limit the number of dogs and cats per household.

Napapol Jirakul, a council member representing Bangkok Noi district and chairman of the special committee overseeing the change, said the amendment aims to limit the number of domesticated dogs and cats per household to maintain public health, prevent disease, and reduce nuisances in Bangkok.

"Bangkok will be zoned to control the number of dogs and cats owners can keep, based on their living area," he said.

For a condominium unit or rental space of 20m²-80m², the BMA will permit one or two pets.

For homes or units larger than 80m²-200m², owners can keep up to three pets. Properties with 200m²-400m² may have up to four pets, while spaces larger than 400m² are allowed up to six pets.

The regulation also imposes special restrictions on certain dog breeds, including pit bull terriers, bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, Rottweilers and Fila Brasileiro. Owners of these breeds must obtain special permission.

The regulation also prohibits raising dogs and cats in public places or on another person's property without permission.

Additionally, each pet owner must have their pets microchipped in line with Bangkok's identification criteria for pet ownership.

Those who violate the regulation may face fines of up to 10,000 baht, and owners could face up to one month of imprisonment if their dog bites another person or another person's pet. If a dog barks loudly, causing a public nuisance, the owner may face a maximum penalty of one month's imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 baht.