Malaysian pop star caught in drug bust in southern Thailand
published : 5 Nov 2024 at 08:15
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
A well-known Malaysian pop singer has been arrested after more than 6,000 methamphetamine tablets were found in Thailand’s southernmost province of Narathiwat, police said on Monday.
Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Binti Wan Ismail, 29, known as Eda Ezrin, was nabbed on Friday in a hotel in Sungai Kolok district.
She was arrested with five other Malaysians.
The group was found with 6,060 methamphetamine tablets.
All six suspects tested positive for drug use, according to a police source.
The suspects have now been charged with drug use and distribution, police said.
The police also charged two suspects with illegal entry into the kingdom as their passports weren’t properly stamped by Malaysian or Thai immigration authorities.
About 100 fans of the singer and relatives of the six suspects gathered outside Sungai Kolok police station on Monday.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- arrest: (of the police) taking someone to a police station because they are believed to have committed a crime - การจับกุม
- bust (noun): an arrest; an unexpected visit made by the police in order to arrest people for doing something illegal - การจับกุม
- charge: to accuse someone officially of committing a crime - ตั้งข้อกล่าวหา
- distribution: the process of giving something out to many different places - การแจกจ่าย
- entry: the place where you come into a place; an act of going into or getting into a place - ทางเข้า, การเข้า
- immigration: the process in which people enter a country in order to live there permanently - การย้ายถิ่นฐาน
- methamphetamine: a stimulant drug that increases alertness and energy, but which is dangerous when taken in large amounts or over a long period of time - ยาบ้า
- nabbed (verb): caught or arrested - ถูกจับ, โดนจับกุม
- relative: a member of your family - ญาติพี่น้อง
- source: a place where information comes from; someone who gives information - แหล่งข่าว
- stamp (verb): to put a mark on something using ink - ประทับตรา
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- test positive: to show in a medical test that a particular virus, bacteria, disease or drug is present in the body - ตรวจพบว่าติดเชื้อ