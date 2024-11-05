Malaysian pop star caught in drug bust in southern Thailand

‘Eda Ezrin’: Tested for drug use (screenshot)

A well-known Malaysian pop singer has been arrested after more than 6,000 methamphetamine tablets were found in Thailand’s southernmost province of Narathiwat, police said on Monday.

Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Binti Wan Ismail, 29, known as Eda Ezrin, was nabbed on Friday in a hotel in Sungai Kolok district.

She was arrested with five other Malaysians.

The group was found with 6,060 methamphetamine tablets.

All six suspects tested positive for drug use, according to a police source.

The suspects have now been charged with drug use and distribution, police said.

The police also charged two suspects with illegal entry into the kingdom as their passports weren’t properly stamped by Malaysian or Thai immigration authorities.

About 100 fans of the singer and relatives of the six suspects gathered outside Sungai Kolok police station on Monday.