Moo Deng ‘predicts’ Trump win

A taste for Trump: Moo Deng makes her choice at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Monday. (Photo: Kha Moo & the Gang Facebook)

As Americans vote for their next president, the superstar baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng has 'predicted' former president Donald Trump will win the election.

The forecast was made on Monday when Moo Deng’s caretaker at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri set out two pumpkin halves, each filled with pieces of dragon fruit, apples and carrots. One pumpkin had the name of Donald Trump carved in Thai on a watermelon rind, and the other that of Kamala Harris.

The almost-four-month-old calf ate the one with the name of the Republican candidate. Her mother, Jonah, ate the other with the name of the Democrat candidate.

The video quickly went viral, as well as being picked up by international media.

The government on Tuesday congratulated the Khao Kheow Open Zoo for its huge success in using Moo Deng as its soft power to attract local and international tourists.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that she wanted to bring her family to see Moo Deng because the little hippo was so cute.

A government spokesman said more than 250,000 tourists have travelled to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in the past three months, generating income of more than 40 million baht.