Bangkok traffic warning as construction starts
published : 14 Nov 2024 at 14:27
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Motorists have been warned to expect heavy traffic congestion as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will close and demolish three key traffic flyovers during construction of the Orange Line electric train route, which starts on Friday.
The BMA on Wednesday announced its plan to close and dismantle the flyovers at the Pratunam, Ratchathewi and Sutthawat intersections to make way for the MRT Orange Line's western section, from Bang Khun Non to Min Buri.
Closures and traffic diversions are set to begin on Friday with traffic barriers being put in place to manage traffic flow around Pratunam and Ratchathewi intersections, where work on the Orange Line's Pratunam and Ratchathewi stations will start.
The demolition of the Sutthawat and Ratchathewi flyovers is scheduled for Jan 6 and 15 respectively while the Pratunam flyover will be dismantled in March 2026.
Construction of a new Pratunam flyover will take place between April and November in 2026.
The BMA is concerned about severe traffic expected due to the closure of the flyovers which are in some of the capital's busiest areas.
It has been coordinating with district offices to ease traffic management and ensure road sections will be available for use during the day, with the work to take place mainly at night.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- barrier: a bar or gate that stops people, animals or vehicles from entering a place - สิ่งกีดขวางทางผ่าน
- closure (noun): the shutting down of a school, factory or other business or service - การปิด
- construction: the work of building or making something, especially buildings, bridges, etc. - การก่อสร้าง
- coordinate: to organise the different parts of a job or plan so that the people involved work together effectively - ประสานงานกัน
- demolition: complete destruction - การรื้อถอน, การทำลาย
- dismantle: to take something apart - รื้อ
- diversion: causing something to change direction - การเบนเส้นทางเดินน้ำ
- flyover: a bridge that carries one road over another one - สะพานลอยที่ให้รถวิ่ง
- intersection: a place where roads, lines, etc., join or cross each other - สี่แยก
- Keywords
- bangkok
- thailand
- traffic
- traffic jam
- รถติด