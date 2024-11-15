Four Africans held for prostitution in Phuket

Immigration officers take a photo with four women — three Ugandans and one Tanzanian — who were arrested in Phuket for prostitution. (Photo supplied/Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Three Ugandan women and one woman from Tanzania have been arrested in Phuket for selling sex.

Police were responding to a report that some foreign women were offering sexual services in the Patong area.

Police found several foreign women talking with other tourists on Bangla Road on Wednesday. The officers observed their behaviour until they were certain the women were offering sex for money.

The three Ugandan nationals were identified only as Kembabazi, 34; Nancige, 27; and Ajambo, 22. Also arrested was Sangana, 29, from Tanzania. They were fined and had their visas cancelled so that they could be deported.