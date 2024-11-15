Four Africans held for prostitution in Phuket
published : 15 Nov 2024 at 07:10
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Three Ugandan women and one woman from Tanzania have been arrested in Phuket for selling sex.
Police were responding to a report that some foreign women were offering sexual services in the Patong area.
Police found several foreign women talking with other tourists on Bangla Road on Wednesday. The officers observed their behaviour until they were certain the women were offering sex for money.
The three Ugandan nationals were identified only as Kembabazi, 34; Nancige, 27; and Ajambo, 22. Also arrested was Sangana, 29, from Tanzania. They were fined and had their visas cancelled so that they could be deported.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- behaviour: the way that someone acts or behaves - พฤติกรรม, การกระทำตัว
- cancellation: a decision to stop something that has been arranged from taking place - การยกเลิก
- deport: to send someone out of a country, usually because they do not have a legal right to be there - เนรเทศออกจากประเทศ, ส่งตัวกลับประเทศ
- fine: to be required to pay an amount of money because you have broken the law - ปรับเป็นเงิน
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- observe: to watch or study someone or something with care - สังเกตการณ์
- prostitution: the business of selling sex - การค้าประเวณี
- service (noun): the particular skills or help that a person/thing is able to offer - การให้บริการ
- visa: an official document or mark in your passport that allows you to enter or leave a country for a specific purpose or period of time - วีซ่า, เอกสารอนุมัติที่ประทับตราบนหนังสือเดินทาง
- Keywords
- Ugandan nationals
- Africans
- prostitution
- Phuket