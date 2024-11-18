Russian woman punched by Bolt rider in Pattaya

A Russian woman identified only as Anna files a complaint with Muang Pattaya police on early Sunday morning accusing a Bolt motorcycle taxi driver of punching her after she told him to slow down while riding pillion on her way home. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A Russian woman was assaulted by a Bolt motorcycle taxi driver in Pattaya after she told him to reduce speed for fear of an accident.

The 41-year-old real estate agent identified only as Anna filed a complaint with police at about 1.45am Sunday, accusing a man who worked for motorcycle ride-hailing app Bolt of assaulting her while she was travelling on his motorcycle from Soi Kasetsin to her home in the Khao Phra Tamnak area. She suffered a bruised face and a broken lip.

Ms Anna said the motorcyclist was riding at high speed and she told him to slow down because she was afraid of an accident and she was not wearing a helmet. Her request upset the man and led to a verbal altercation.

The motorcyclist then stopped in the Khao Phra Tamnak area and threw a few punches to her face, causing bleeding from her mouth. She shouted for help and the Bolt rider left the scene after a passer-by helped.

A video taken by Ms Anna showed that the attacker was a tall skinny man aged about 20 who appeared enraged and was arguing with his passenger. The clip also showed the man took out his phone to film Ms Anna, saying he did not get his fare from her, and then rode away.