Monkeys invade police station in Lop Buri
published : 18 Nov 2024 at 07:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
More than 200 monkeys escaped from their cage at the Lop Buri’s Pho Khao Ton Monkey Nursery and invaded Tha Hin police station.
The incident happened on Saturday evening when about 300 monkeys captured from the city of Lop Buri escaped from their cage and onto the streets. They also climbed into people’s homes and the station, which is next to the monkey nursery.
Police found the cage could not withstand the force of monkeys rocking the structure. The animals broke the cage and escaped.
The municipality has now fixed the cage. About 40 monkeys on Sunday returned to the cage for food. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) sent workers to recapture the remaining monkeys.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- cage (noun): a container made of wire or metal bars and usually used for keeping birds or animals in - กรง
- escape (verb): to get away from a place; to leave a place where you are in danger - หนี
- force (noun): an effect that causes things to move in a particular way - กำลังแรง, แรงบังคับ
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- invade: to enter a place in large numbers, usually when unwanted - บุกรุก
- nursery: a place for young children - อนุบาล
- recapture: to catch a person or an animal that has escaped - จับกลับคืน
- structure: something large such as a building or a bridge that is built from different parts - โครงสร้าง