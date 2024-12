Monkeys invade police station in Lop Buri

More than 200 monkeys escaped from their cage at the Lop Buri’s Pho Khao Ton Monkey Nursery and invaded Tha Hin police station.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when about 300 monkeys captured from the city of Lop Buri escaped from their cage and onto the streets. They also climbed into people’s homes and the station, which is next to the monkey nursery.

Police found the cage could not withstand the force of monkeys rocking the structure. The animals broke the cage and escaped.

The municipality has now fixed the cage. About 40 monkeys on Sunday returned to the cage for food. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) sent workers to recapture the remaining monkeys.