Miss Thailand is Miss Universe 3rd runner-up
published : 18 Nov 2024 at 08:17
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Miss Universe Thailand became the third runner-up in the Miss Universe pageant held in Mexico City on Sunday morning, Thailand time.
Miss Thailand Universe Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri is a 21-year-old from Phuket province. Her family runs a hotel in the southern island province.
Ms Suchata finished high school at Triam Udom Suksa School and studies international relations at the Faculty of Political Science at Thammasat University. She can speak Thai, English and Chinese.
Ms Suchata was earlier a model and entered her first pageant, Miss Rattanakosin, in 2021.
In 2022, she was the youngest contestant at the Miss Universe Thailand pageant and was the third runner-up at the contest with a special award, Miss Natural Beauty.
This year Ms Suchata was crowned Miss Universe Thailand in July.
Ms Suchata decided to take part in beauty pageants to raise awareness about breast cancer because she underwent an operation to remove a breast tumour at the age of 16.
In the Miss Universe 2024 contest, Miss Denmark Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe. The first and second runners-up were Miss Nigeria and Miss Mexico.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- cancer: a serious disease in which growths of cells, also called cancers, form in the body and kill normal body cells. The disease often causes death - มะเร็ง
- contestant: someone who competes in a contest - ผู้แข่งขัน
- crown: to give someone the position of being a winner in a competition - ให้ตำแหน่งแชมป์
- pageant: a competition to choose the most beautiful from a group of women - ประกวดนางงาม
- relations: official dealings between countries - ความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างประเทศ
- runner-up: winning second place in a competition - รองอันดับหนึ่ง
- tumour: a growth in the body, sometimes cancer - เนื้องอก
- universe: everything that exists, especially all physical matter, including all the stars, planets, galaxies, etc. in space - จักรวาล
- Keywords
- Miss Universe
- Thailand
- Opal
- Suchata
- Mexico City