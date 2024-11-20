Drunk Brit fights with passersby in Pattaya

A drunken and injured British man is left on the roadside by two Thai men who volunteered to drive him home in Pattaya early Tuesday. The men claim the passenger started a fight. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A British tourist, too drunk to get into a taxi, ended up in a fistfight with two Thais who offered to drive him home in the early hours of Tuesday in Pattaya.

Police and rescue workers were called to Pattaya Sai 3 Road in Bang Lamung district at about 3am, where they found a man aged about 60 sitting on the pavement. He had a broken nose, a bruised left eye, bleeding on his face and some scratches on his body.

Rescuers provided first aid before sending him to hospital. A witness reported seeing a white pickup truck pull over and a Thai man drag the Brit out. Other witnesses tried to ask him what happened but received little information due to his drunken state.

As officers investigated to identify the Brit's attacker, two men identified only as Manuchchai, 30, and Jakkrit, 28, arrived at Pattaya police station at 4.30am.

The men admitted to assaulting the Brit but claimed he had attacked them first and struck their pickup truck.

According to Mr Manuchchai, the Brit was drinking and appeared drunk at a bar on Soi Bua Khao. When he attempted to get a taxi home, no drivers were willing to take him. He and his friend offered to drive him, but the passenger became loud and aggressive and tried to attack them.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area.