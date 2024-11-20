Foreigner falls to death at Korat mall

A foreign man has fallen to his death from the fourth floor of the Terminal 21 Korat shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police said the incident happened on Monday around 5.25pm. The man, nationality unknown and aged between 50 and 60, fell from the fourth floor and landed next to the escalator in the middle of the busy shopping mall.

Security officers and a medical unit from the mall rushed to attend to the man who died from his injuries.

Doctors said the injuries included multiple breaks in the arms and legs, severe head trauma and bleeding from several wounds on the body.