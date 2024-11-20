Foreigner falls to death at Korat mall
published : 20 Nov 2024 at 07:52
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A foreign man has fallen to his death from the fourth floor of the Terminal 21 Korat shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.
Police said the incident happened on Monday around 5.25pm. The man, nationality unknown and aged between 50 and 60, fell from the fourth floor and landed next to the escalator in the middle of the busy shopping mall.
Security officers and a medical unit from the mall rushed to attend to the man who died from his injuries.
Doctors said the injuries included multiple breaks in the arms and legs, severe head trauma and bleeding from several wounds on the body.
Vocabulary
- attend to: to deal with somebody/something; to take care of somebody/something - ให้ความสนใจกับ, ช่วยดูแล
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- multiple: many - มากมาย
- nationality: a group of people who have the same race, language, or culture - สัญชาติ
- severe: very serious and unpleasant - รุนแรง
- trauma: a serious injury - การบาดเจ็บรุนแรง
- unknown (adj.): someone who you do not know who they are; unfamiliar - ที่ไม่รู้, ที่ไม่เป็นเป็นรู้จัก
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล
