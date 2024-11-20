Hotel booze rules relaxed over New Year
published : 20 Nov 2024 at 10:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Hotel guests will be allowed to order alcoholic drinks to their rooms from in-house bars and restaurants around the clock over the New Year, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
Normally, guests can only order alcohol to their rooms until 10pm from an in-house restaurant, or till 2am from an in-house bar.
However, guests are free to drink alcohol from the mini-bars in the room at all times.
Alcohol licences held by hotels allow in-house restaurants and bars at most properties to serve alcohol beyond their permitted hours during the New Year countdown and after-party events.
The board, however, disagreed with serving alcoholic beverages on trains during this special period, as requested by the State Railways of Thailand.
The public heath minister said the alcohol ban on trains remains in effect. Relaxing it could raise the crime rate and risk passengers' safety, he said.
However, the board is open to suggestions about allowing alcohol to be served in first-class sleeper coaches, dining cars or chartered trains.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- around the clock: throughout the whole day and night; 24 hours - ทั้งวันทั้งคืน
- beverage: a drink of any type - เครื่องดื่ม
- board: a group of people who have the responsibility of managing important business or government activities - คณะกรรมการ
- booze: (informal) alcoholic drink - เครื่องดื่มที่มีแอลกอฮอล์ (คำไม่เป็นทางการ)
- chartered: hired especially for the use of a particular group - เช่าเหมาลำ
- crime: an illegal activity or action - อาชญากรรม
- in effect: in use - กำลังใช้อยู่
- in-house (adj.): internal; within a company or organization - ซึ่งเกิดภายในองค์กร, ภายในองค์กร
- licence: an official document that gives someone permission to do or use something - ใบอนุญาต
- permit (verb): to allow someone to do something - อนุญาต, อนุมัติ, ยินยอม
- relax: to make rules, controls, conditions etc less strict -