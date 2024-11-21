City Hall ‘sorry’ for cycle lane chaos

City Hall workers restore a traffic lane earlier dedicated for cyclists on Sukhumvit Soi 39 late Tuesday night. (Photo: BMA Traffic and Transportation Department)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an apology and reopened a lane to traffic in Sukhumvit Soi 39 a day after closing it for a bicycle lane.

The closure caused severe traffic congestion in the soi and nearby areas.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday oversaw the removal of the controversial bicycle lane.

He said the project aimed to promote walking and cycling in the city.

As part of the project’s pilot stage, a “lane block” reserved for cyclists was set up in Sukhumvit Soi 39 using collapsible traffic posts. However, narrowing the two-lane soi to one caused severe traffic congestion on Tuesday, sparking many complaints from the public.

It also led to gridlock on 17 major roads nearby, including Phetchaburi Road, Thong Lor and Ekkamai.

Observers noted the bicycle lane was primarily used by motorcycles and delivery riders rather than cyclists.

In response to the backlash, the BMA decided to remove the lane barriers and restore two lane vehicle traffic while maintaining a shared pedestrian and cycling path.