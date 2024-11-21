City Hall ‘sorry’ for cycle lane chaos
published : 21 Nov 2024 at 11:23
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued an apology and reopened a lane to traffic in Sukhumvit Soi 39 a day after closing it for a bicycle lane.
The closure caused severe traffic congestion in the soi and nearby areas.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Wednesday oversaw the removal of the controversial bicycle lane.
He said the project aimed to promote walking and cycling in the city.
As part of the project’s pilot stage, a “lane block” reserved for cyclists was set up in Sukhumvit Soi 39 using collapsible traffic posts. However, narrowing the two-lane soi to one caused severe traffic congestion on Tuesday, sparking many complaints from the public.
It also led to gridlock on 17 major roads nearby, including Phetchaburi Road, Thong Lor and Ekkamai.
Observers noted the bicycle lane was primarily used by motorcycles and delivery riders rather than cyclists.
In response to the backlash, the BMA decided to remove the lane barriers and restore two lane vehicle traffic while maintaining a shared pedestrian and cycling path.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- backlash: a strong negative and often angry reaction to something that has happened - การสะท้อนกลับอย่างรุนแรง
- chaos: a situation in which everything is confused and in a mess - การจราจล
- City Hall: a city government - ศาลาว่าการกรุงเทพ
- closure (noun): the shutting down of a school, factory or other business or service - การปิด
- collapse: to suddenly fall down - ล้มลง
- congestion: a situation in which a place is crowded with people or vehicles - แน่นขนัดไปด้วยรถหรือคน
- controversial: causing disagreement or disapproval - ความไม่ลงรอยกัน
- gridlock: a situation in which it is impossible to make progress - ติดขัด, แออัด, รถติด
- pedestrian: a person who walks, especially in an area where vehicles go - คนเดินถนน, คนเดินเท้า
- pilot: of a plan, product or system that is used to test how good something is before introducing it - นำร่อง