Australian teen dies from toxic alcohol in Laos
published : 21 Nov 2024 at 14:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Reuters
An Australian teenager died on Thursday after drinking alcohol contaminated with methanol in Laos, the fourth foreign national now suspected to have died in the incident.
Bianca Jones, 19, fell ill last week in Vang Vieng, a town popular with foreign backpackers that is about two hours north of the Lao capital Vientiane by road.
She died on Thursday after being taken to a hospital in Udon Thani on Nov 13.
Australian media said Jones was the fourth foreign tourist to die after consuming the contaminated alcohol, following two Danes and an American.
Jones' friend Holly Bowles, also 19, is in critical condition in a hospital in Bangkok, her family said earlier.
Contaminated liquor is a problem in Laos, with the governments of Australia and Britain warning citizens to be cautious when taking drinks there.
Vocabulary
- backpacker (noun): A person who travels on holiday/vacation carrying equipment and clothes in a backpack (a large bag, often supported on a light metal frame, carried on the back and used especially by people who go climbing or walking) - ผู้ใส่กระเป๋าสะพายหลัง
- cautious: careful to avoid danger - ระมัดระวังไม่ให้เกิดขึ้น
- contaminated: made dirty, polluted or poisonous by the addition of a chemical, waste or infection - ปนเปื้อน
- critical condition: very seriously ill or injured and might die - อาการหนัก
- fuel: any material that produces heat or power, usually when it is burnt - เชื้อเพลิง
- liquor: strong alcoholic drink - สุราที่ได้จากการกลั่น
- media: newspapers, television, radio, etc. - สื่อ
- toxic: poisonous and harmful to people, animals or the environment - เป็นพิษ
