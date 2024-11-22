Police cadet school admits sexual harassment
published : 22 Nov 2024 at 07:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
The Royal Police Cadet Academy (RPCA) has confirmed a media report that a first-year police cadet was sexually harassed by an instructor and the instructor’s friend.
Pol Maj Gen Sakrapee Priewpanich, deputy commissioner of the academy in Nakhon Pathom, said the school had looked into the scandal first reported on social media and found the report to be true.
He said he will question both sides and take appropriate action.
Pol Maj Gen Sakrapee said the case involves sexual indecency and the cadet is consulting his parents about what action to take.
The academy’s response follows a post by a popular Facebook page which urged the national police chief to look into an alleged sexual harassment scandal.
One of the academy’s instructors and his police friend had acted inappropriately towards a cadet, the post said, and used their senior status to pressure him.
On the night of Nov 16, the instructor and his friend reportedly waited for the cadet around the bleachers and forced him to drink alcohol.
The pair then approached the cadet and tried to help him perform a sexual act.
