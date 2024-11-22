Fifth tourist dies in suspected methanol poisoning in Laos
published : 22 Nov 2024 at 09:30
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Reuters
A British woman who fell ill after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has died, the fifth foreign national now suspected to have died in the incident.
British media reported on Thursday that 28-year-old Simone White, a lawyer from southeast London, was among the tourists who died after consuming drinks laced with methanol, a toxic alcohol.
Four other tourists - an Australian, two Danes and an American - have died in the incident in Vang Vieng, a town popular with foreign backpackers.
Bianca Jones, a 19-year-old Australian, also died on Thursday after being taken to a hospital in Thailand on Nov 13.
Police said the amount of methanol in her body was high, leading to swelling of the brain.
Counterfeits of well-known alcohol brands and home-made spirits are a problem in Laos, with the governments of Australia and Britain warning citizens to be cautious when taking drinks there.
Vocabulary
- backpacker (noun): A person who travels on holiday/vacation carrying equipment and clothes in a backpack (a large bag, often supported on a light metal frame, carried on the back and used especially by people who go climbing or walking) - ผู้ใส่กระเป๋าสะพายหลัง
- cautious: careful to avoid danger - ระมัดระวังไม่ให้เกิดขึ้น
- counterfeit: illegal copies made in order to trick people - ของปลอม
- lace: to add a small amount of alcohol, a drug, poison, etc. to a drink -
- lawyer: an attorney - ทนาย
- media: newspapers, television, radio, etc. - สื่อ
- poison (verb): to put poison in or on something - วางยาพิษ
- spirit: a strong alcoholic drink - เหล้าที่มีแอลกอฮอล์แรง
- suspected: thought to be something - เป็นที่สงสัย
- swelling (noun): the condition of being larger or rounder than normal (= of being swollen); a place on your body that has become larger or rounder than normal as the result of an illness or injury - การบวม, การพอง
- toxic: poisonous and harmful to people, animals or the environment - เป็นพิษ
