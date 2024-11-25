Singaporean held for flight bomb threat
published : 25 Nov 2024 at 07:17
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Authorities have arrested a man holding a Singaporean passport following a bomb threat called in against an AirAsia flight departing from Bangkok to Hat Yai.
The threat was reported at 2.47pm on Thursday. A man, reportedly speaking Thai with an accent, contacted Don Mueang airport public relations and claimed that an AirAsia flight to Hat Yai in Songkhla was carrying explosives.
According to staff, the threat referred to flight FD 3114, which was taxiing for take-off at the time. Security personnel halted the flight for inspection, and it was eventually cancelled for a more thorough check, requiring all 162 passengers and six crew members to disembark.
The emergency status declared for the aircraft was only lifted at 7.30pm that day after security gave clearance.
Authorities traced the call and detained a man identified as Ho Wai Chong on Friday evening in the passenger terminal of Don Mueang. He apparently made the call while at the terminal.
He is Singaporean and checks of immigration data showed that he had overstayed his visa.
The suspect admitted to the offence, saying he made the call due to family-related stress. He faces up to 15 years in prison and will be blacklisted from the country upon completion of his sentence.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- accent: a way of saying words that shows what country, region, or social class someone comes from - สำเนียง
- blacklist (verb): to put the name of a person, a company, a product or a country on a blacklist (a list of the names of people, companies, products or countries that an organization or a government considers unacceptable and that must be avoided) - ใส่ในบัญชีรายชื่อของคนที่ทำไม่ดี
- bomb (noun): an explosive device - ลูกระเบิด
- clearance: official permission that allows someone to do something, to go to a particular country, or to be told particular information -
- disembark: to leave a vehicle, especially a ship or an aircraft, at the end of a journey - ออกจากพาหนะ
- explosives: substances or pieces of equipment that can cause explosions - สิ่งที่ระเบิดได้
- halt: to stop - หยุด
- overstay: stay in a country for longer than you are allowed to stay, not leaving when your visa to stay in the country ends -
- sentence : a punishment given by a court of law - การตัดสินลงโทษ
- stress: great worry caused by a difficult situation, or something which causes this condition - ความตึงเครียด, ความเครียด
- terminal: a large building at an airport where passengers arrive and leave - อาคารผู้โดยสาร
- threat (noun): an occasion when someone says or does something that indicates they will cause you harm or problems, especially if you do not do what they want you to do - การคุกคาม,การขู่เข็ญ
- trace: to follow the evidence to find out something - ตามรอย ตามทาง