Singaporean held for flight bomb threat

Police question Singaporean national Ho Wai Chong following his prank bomb threat made against a plane on a domestic flight in Thailand. (Photo supplied)

Authorities have arrested a man holding a Singaporean passport following a bomb threat called in against an AirAsia flight departing from Bangkok to Hat Yai.

The threat was reported at 2.47pm on Thursday. A man, reportedly speaking Thai with an accent, contacted Don Mueang airport public relations and claimed that an AirAsia flight to Hat Yai in Songkhla was carrying explosives.

According to staff, the threat referred to flight FD 3114, which was taxiing for take-off at the time. Security personnel halted the flight for inspection, and it was eventually cancelled for a more thorough check, requiring all 162 passengers and six crew members to disembark.

The emergency status declared for the aircraft was only lifted at 7.30pm that day after security gave clearance.

Authorities traced the call and detained a man identified as Ho Wai Chong on Friday evening in the passenger terminal of Don Mueang. He apparently made the call while at the terminal.

He is Singaporean and checks of immigration data showed that he had overstayed his visa.

The suspect admitted to the offence, saying he made the call due to family-related stress. He faces up to 15 years in prison and will be blacklisted from the country upon completion of his sentence.