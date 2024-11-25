Mass motorbike trip a 'headache' for Phetchabun police

Highway police stop a group of motorcyclists in Thailand's Phetchabun province on Saturday. (Highway police photo)

Local highway police have stopped 400 street motorcycle riders and fined 72 of them for violating traffic laws as thousands of teen motorcyclists made a winter trip to Phetchabun at the weekend.

A two-day event called “Trip Nam Mai Arb” was launched online recently, inviting motorcyclists to ride to and enjoy wintertime at Phu Thap Boek, a popular hillside tourism attraction, and Khao Kho National Park in Lom Kao district on Nov 23-24.

The event was estimated to attract around 6,000 young riders.

Phetchabun’s highway police set up three checkpoints on Saturday.

On Saturday police stopped 400 motorcycles and 30 trucks carrying motorcycles for checks. They fined 72 motorcyclists for breaking traffic laws.

Police also confiscated drugs from a rider.

Banners were put up by the roadside in the three districts to warn the teen riders of arrest or seizure of their motorbikes if they were found to break laws.

The “Nam Mai Arb” group is known for being a teen motorcycle gang which makes trips to places across the country. Most members are teenagers and young adults. Their gatherings have frequently caused headaches for traffic and highway police.