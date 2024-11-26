Compensation planned for buildings affected by new Suvarnabhumi runway
published : 26 Nov 2024 at 07:47
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) is planning to issue compensation to owners of houses and other buildings to be impacted by the opening of a new runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport planned for early next year.
The airport agency is still in the process of finalising the number of residential houses and other buildings eligible for compensation after the opening of the third runway at Bangkok's main airport.
Officials from the Pollution Control Department are checking the noise level in the affected areas.
The issue was being discussed by several agencies – including AoT, the Transport Ministry and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration – on Monday after local residents contacted City Hall with questions about the compensation process.
Details of the financial and other kinds of compensation have not been made public.
The third runway is built next to the first one on the western side of Suvarnabhumi. Four kilometres long and 60 metres wide, it will primarily be used for planes landing at the airport, while the first two runways will mainly be used for takeoffs, according to AoT.
Launch of the new runway has been delayed from the end of this year until early 2025.
It will increase the capacity of the airport, enabling it to handle 94 planes per hour, up from 68 at present.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- agency (noun): a government department that provides a particular service - หน่วยงานราชการ
- capacity: the ability to do a particular thing - ความสามารถ,สมรรถภาพ
- compensation: money that someone receives because something bad has happened to them - เงินชดเชย
- eligible: allowed by rules or laws to do something or to receive something - มีสิทธิ
- financial: involving money - เกี่ยวกับเงิน, ทางการเงิน
- made public (verb): announced; announced to the public; when something that happened is told to everyone - ถูกเปิดเผย
- pollution (noun): contaminated, when something has been made dirty, poisonous, unpleasant to see or smell and possibly dangerous to health - การทำให้เป็นมลพิษ, การทำให้สกปรก, ภาวะมลพิษ, สภาวะมลพิษ, มลภาวะเป็นพิษ, สภาพเป็นพิษ, ความสกปรก
- primarily: mainly - ส่วนใหญ่, อย่างสำคัญ, แรกเริ่ม, ส่วนมาก
- residential (adj.): a place where people live - เขตที่อยู่อาศัย
- runway (noun): a long narrow strip of ground with a hard surface that an aircraft takes off from and lands on - ทางขึ้นลงของเครื่องบิน
- takeoff (noun): when an airplane leaves the ground at the beginning of a flight going somewhere; departure - การร่อนขึ้นจากพื้นดิน, การบินขึ้น