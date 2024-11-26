Compensation planned for buildings affected by new Suvarnabhumi runway

A runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport is pictured on Sept 27, 2024. (Photo: Suvarnabhumi Airport Facebook account)

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) is planning to issue compensation to owners of houses and other buildings to be impacted by the opening of a new runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport planned for early next year.

The airport agency is still in the process of finalising the number of residential houses and other buildings eligible for compensation after the opening of the third runway at Bangkok's main airport.

Officials from the Pollution Control Department are checking the noise level in the affected areas.

The issue was being discussed by several agencies – including AoT, the Transport Ministry and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration – on Monday after local residents contacted City Hall with questions about the compensation process.

Details of the financial and other kinds of compensation have not been made public.

The third runway is built next to the first one on the western side of Suvarnabhumi. Four kilometres long and 60 metres wide, it will primarily be used for planes landing at the airport, while the first two runways will mainly be used for takeoffs, according to AoT.

Launch of the new runway has been delayed from the end of this year until early 2025.

It will increase the capacity of the airport, enabling it to handle 94 planes per hour, up from 68 at present.